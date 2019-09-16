Lyubushkin opened the scoring in Sunday's 6-2 preseason road loss to the Golden Knights.

This was a nice rocket from the point for Lyubushkin, who is more of a stay-at-home defenseman. He didn't score at all as a rookie, but the Russian tacked on 150 hits and 61 blocked shots over 41 games. The Coyotes are still seeing where Lyubushkin fits in, hence how he's on a one-year contract.