Coyotes' Ilya Lyubushkin: Pots rare goal in preseason opener
Lyubushkin opened the scoring in Sunday's 6-2 preseason road loss to the Golden Knights.
This was a nice rocket from the point for Lyubushkin, who is more of a stay-at-home defenseman. He didn't score at all as a rookie, but the Russian tacked on 150 hits and 61 blocked shots over 41 games. The Coyotes are still seeing where Lyubushkin fits in, hence how he's on a one-year contract.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.