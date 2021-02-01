Lyubsuhkin (COVID-19 protocols) practiced with the team Monday, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Lyubushkin was on the ice for the first t time after working his way through quarantine procedures. Considering it was just his first practice, the defender will likely remain out of the lineup against the Blues on Tuesday, though the team can activate him off non-roster injured reserve at any point. Once ready to play, Lyubushkin figures to challenge Jordan Gross or Jason Demers for a spot in the lineup.