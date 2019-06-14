Coyotes' Ilya Lyubushkin: Re-signs with club
Lyubushkin inked a one-year contract with Arizona on Friday.
Lyubushkin logged 41 games for the Yotes this season, in which he tallied four helpers, 13 PIM and 27 shots while averaging a mere 13:44 of ice time. given Arizona's depth, the defender probably will still struggle for regular minutes this season, which severely limits his fantasy value for the 2019-20 campaign.
