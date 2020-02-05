Coyotes' Ilya Lyubushkin: Sheltered in return
Lyubushkin (illness) posted two hits and a shot in 11:28 during Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.
Coach Rick Tocchet was reluctant to throw his third pairing over the boards, as both Lyubushkin and Aaron Ness saw less than 12 minutes. Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Jason Demers both missed Tuesday's game with lower-body injuries, which explains why Lyubushkin was in the lineup. The Russian blueliner has only two assists to go with 109 hits and 36 PIM in 36 appearances. He's a depth defender at best.
