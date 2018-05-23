Coyotes' Ilya Lyubushkin: Signs one-year deal

Lyubushkin penned a one-year, two-way contract with Arizona on Wednesday.

Lyubushkin is more defensively oriented -- as evident by his nine points in 50 games this season -- but will bolster a Yotes blue line that gave up 3.06 goals and allowed 32.2 shots per game. With KHL Yaroslavl Lokomotiv, the 24-year-old recorded 73 PIM and a plus-14 rating (both career highs). The two-way nature of the defenseman's deal will allow the club to move him down if necessary; however, he should get a shot at the 23-man roster during training camp.