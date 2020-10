Lyubushkin signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Coyotes on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Lyubushkin has appeared in 92 NHL games with the Coyotes over the last two seasons, recording eight assists while averaging just under 14 minutes of ice time per game. The 26-year-old defenseman will have to battle for a solidified spot on Arizona's blue line in training camp next season.