Coyotes' Ilya Lyubushkin: Snags rare assist
Lyubushkin recorded an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.
Lyubushkin set up defensive partner Jordan Oesterle for the first-period tally. It was just the second helper of the year for the Russian blueliner, who has added 91 hits and 32 blocked shots through 30 games. Lyubushkin had only four assists in 41 games as a rookie last year -- his primary purpose on the ice is defense.
