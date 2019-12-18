Coyotes' Ilya Lyubushkin: Tosses body around
Lyubushkin registered eight hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
Lyubushkin hasn't made much of an impact on the scoresheet with just one helper through 23 games this year. He has been a physical presence with 72 hits and 14 PIM. He'll continue in a mostly defensive role until Jason Demers (knee) or Niklas Hjalmarsson (lower leg) is ready to return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.