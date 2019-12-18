Lyubushkin registered eight hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Lyubushkin hasn't made much of an impact on the scoresheet with just one helper through 23 games this year. He has been a physical presence with 72 hits and 14 PIM. He'll continue in a mostly defensive role until Jason Demers (knee) or Niklas Hjalmarsson (lower leg) is ready to return.