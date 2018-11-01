Coyotes' Ilya Lyubushkin: Used sparingly early on
Lyubushkin has played in just four games so far in 2018-19, failing to record a point and posting a minus-2 rating along the way.
The 24-year-old Russian, prior to coming to North America in 2018, spent his last five seasons with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv of the KHL. Lyubushkin's most recent campaign abroad saw him tally just nine points in 50 contests. At this stage, the rookie doesn't register on even the "deepest" of fantasy radars.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.