Lyubushkin has played in just four games so far in 2018-19, failing to record a point and posting a minus-2 rating along the way.

The 24-year-old Russian, prior to coming to North America in 2018, spent his last five seasons with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv of the KHL. Lyubushkin's most recent campaign abroad saw him tally just nine points in 50 contests. At this stage, the rookie doesn't register on even the "deepest" of fantasy radars.