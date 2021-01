Lyubushkin (immigration) still hasn't arrived in Arizona due to visa problems, Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

At this point, Lyubushkin probably shouldn't be expected to get into a game any time soon. Even once he does join the team, the blueliner could be designated for the taxi squad first in order to give him time to practice with the club. If the Russian does play, it figures to be on the third pairing which means his minutes will be limited.