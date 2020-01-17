Coyotes' Ivan Prosvetov: Assigned to AHL
The Coyotes demoted Prosvetov to AHL Tuscon on Friday.
With Antti Raanta (lower body) cleared to rejoin the action Saturday, Prosvetov will retake his spot in the minors as organizational depth. The 20-year-old netminder has fared well with the Roadrunners this season, sporting a 2.38 GAA and a .931 save percentage over 15 games and may have a future as an NHL netminder.
