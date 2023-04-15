Prosvetov was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Friday, per CapFriendly.
Prosvetov spent most of the year in the minors, logging a 3.06 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 35 appearances. He coughed up 28 goals in seven NHL games.
