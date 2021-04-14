Prosvetov was designated for the taxi squad Wednesday.
Prosvetov made his first NHL start in Monday's loss to the Avalanche, and he allowed three goals on 19 shots. Antti Raanta is healthy again, so Prosvetov will remain on the taxi squad until Darcy Kuemper (lower body) is activated from injured reserve.
