Prosvetov turned aside 29 of 31 shots in a 3-2 victory over Vancouver on Thursday.

Prosvetov was beaten early in the first period, but Arizona scored the next three goals to help the 24-year-old goaltender secure his second NHL win of the campaign. He's allowed just three goals on 71 shots in two starts with Arizona this season. Prosvetov is expected to stay with the Coyotes for the remainder of 2022-23, so he should get more work with them, even if Arizona is currently carrying three healthy goaltenders.