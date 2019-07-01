Prosvetov signed an entry-level contract with the Coyotes on Monday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

The 'Yotes went after Prosvetov with a 2018 fourth-round pick (No. 114 overall). Listed at 6-foot-5, 175 pounds, he's a 20-year-old netminder who went 36-11-1 with a 2.94 GAA and .910 save percentage through 53 games with OHL Saginaw this past season. There shouldn't be any immediate fantasy interest in Prosvetov since he has yet to embark on professional play, but he's at worth keeping tabs on, as the 'Yotes currently don't have any goalies signed beyond 2020-21.