Prosvetov allowed two goals on 34 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Prosvetov has won all three of his appearances so far, allowing a total of five goals on 105 shots. The 24-year-old is still seeing favorable matchups -- none of the teams he's faced are in a playoff spot. It's a good way to build some confidence for the Coyotes' goalie of the future while also building in some rest for Karel Vejmelka late in the season. Prosvetov is expected to end the campaign with the Coyotes since AHL Tucson is unlikely to make the playoffs.