Prosvetov stopped 39 of 40 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Prosvetov earned his first NHL win with an excellent performance in goal. He was two minutes shy of a shutout when Cody Glass spoiled it. Prosvetov has been just okay with AHL Tucson this year, but it appears the Coyotes want to see what they have in the 24-year-old, who is considered their top goaltending prospect. If the Coyotes continue to carry three goalies, it's tough to see any of Prosvetov, Karel Vejmelka or Connor Ingram returning much fantasy value.