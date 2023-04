Prosvetov will guard the home crease against Vancouver on Thursday.

Prosvetov has struggled recently, posting a 5.69 GAA and an .822 save percentage over his last four outings. Through seven games this season, he has a 4-3-0 record, 3.98 GAA and .880 save percentage. The Canucks have a 37-37-7 record after winning three of their last four contests.