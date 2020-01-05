The Coyotes recalled Prosvetov from AHL Tucson on Sunday.

With Antti Raanta exiting Saturday's game against the Flyers with a lower-body issue, the team chose to add to their depth. Raanta, Darcy Kuemper (lower body), Adin Hill and Prosvetov will make the three-game road trip that starts Tuesday, per Craig Morgan of The Athletic. Prosvetov has posted an 11-3-0 record to go along with a .931 save percentage and 2.38 GAA in 15 games for AHL Tucson this season.