Coyotes' Ivan Prosvetov: Gets the call
The Coyotes recalled Prosvetov from AHL Tucson on Sunday.
With Antti Raanta exiting Saturday's game against the Flyers with a lower-body issue, the team chose to add to their depth. Raanta, Darcy Kuemper (lower body), Adin Hill and Prosvetov will make the three-game road trip that starts Tuesday, per Craig Morgan of The Athletic. Prosvetov has posted an 11-3-0 record to go along with a .931 save percentage and 2.38 GAA in 15 games for AHL Tucson this season.
