Prosvetov allowed four goals on 37 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken.

It's an improvement on the eight goals he gave up against the Kraken last Monday in Seattle, but it's still Prosvetov's third loss in his last four games. The 24-year-old netminder has surrendered 23 tallies in that span. It's a bit of a trial by fire playing behind a weak team late in the season, but it could be preparation for Prosvetov to serve as the full-time backup next season. He's at 4-3-0 with a 3.98 GAA and an .880 save percentage in seven NHL contests this season. The Coyotes' season finale is Thursday versus the Canucks.