Prosvetov will guard the road goal Monday against Seattle, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Prosvetov surrendered seven goals on 31 shots in a 7-2 loss to the Sharks on Saturday. Prior to that disastrous start, he turned aside 100 of 105 shots en route to his first three NHL victories. The Kraken rank fifth in the league this campaign with 3.45 goals per game.