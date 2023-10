Prosvetov was put on waivers Sunday for the purpose of sending him to AHL Tucson.

Prosvetov posted a 16-13-4 record for the Roadrunners last season with a 3.06 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 35 AHL contests. He also posted a mark of 4-3-0 with a 3.98 GAA and an .880 save percentage in seven big-league appearances with the Coyotes during the 2022-23 campaign. Prosvetov finds himself behind just Karel Vejmelka and Connor Ingram on Arizona's organizational goalie depth chart.