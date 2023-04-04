Prosvetov stopped 24 of 32 shots in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Kraken.

For the second game in a row, Prosvetov received no help from his teammates. He's given up 15 goals over his last two outings, and the Coyotes may want to consider sitting him or sending him back to AHL Tucson to close out the year, if only to preserve his confidence. The 24-year-old is at 3-2-0 with a 4.01 GAA and an .881 save percentage through five appearances at the NHL level. The Coyotes have a rematch with the Kraken on Thursday.