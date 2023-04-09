Prosvetsov made 25 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks on Saturday.

The Coyotes had a 3-1 lead by the halfway point of the second period, but Provetsov and his mates couldn't hold the lead. Max Jones fired a perfect snap shot from the slot that top corner bar down over the netminder's glove to move Anaheim ahead 4-3 with less than two minutes to play. Mattias Maccelli bailed him out with the tying goal with 36 seconds left and Barrett Hayton got the winner in OT. Provetsov had come off two horrendous outings where he allowed 15 goals total, so consider this a rebound of sorts.