Prosvetov was promoted from AHL Tucson on Saturday.

Prosvetov joins the Coyotes after Antti Raanta left Arizona's last game with a lower-body injury. The 20-year-old goaltender has never played a game at the NHL level, though, Prosvetov has looked very solid at the AHL level in 2019-20, posting an 11-3-0 record, a 2.38 GAA and .931 save percentage in 15 games this season.