Coyotes' Ivan Prosvetov: Recalled from minors
Prosvetov was promoted from AHL Tucson on Saturday.
Prosvetov joins the Coyotes after Antti Raanta left Arizona's last game with a lower-body injury. The 20-year-old goaltender has never played a game at the NHL level, though, Prosvetov has looked very solid at the AHL level in 2019-20, posting an 11-3-0 record, a 2.38 GAA and .931 save percentage in 15 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.