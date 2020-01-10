The Coyotes assigned Prosvetov back to AHL Tucson on Friday.

Prosvetov was promoted by the Coyotes on Sunday but didn't take the crease in his two games with the club. The 2018 fourth-round pick has risen up the organizational ranks quickly and has impressed in his first season with a minors squad, posting a 2.38 GAA and a .931 save percentage over 15 appearances with the Roadrunners.