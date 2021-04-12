Prosvetov will guard the road goal in Monday's game versus the Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Adin Hill has started the last 10 games. Prosvetov made two relief appearances in that stretch, allowing six goals on 34 shots -- an .813 save percentage. The 22-year-old will now make his first NHL start Monday. His AHL numbers over the last two seasons are nothing special, so he's a high-risk fantasy option. After all, the Avalanche have won seven of their last eight games while averaging 4.1 goals.