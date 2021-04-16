Prosvetov was demoted to AHL Tuscon on Friday.
With Antti Raanta (lower body) back on the ice, Prosvetov won't see any NHL action. He'll head back to AHL Tuscon where he's sporting a .906 save percentage and 3.24 GAA in eight appearances this season.
