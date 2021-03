Prosvetov will be promoted to the active roster and serve as Adin Hill's backup for Tuesday's clash with Colorado, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Darcy Kuemper (lower body) and Antti Raanta (undisclosed) are both dealing with injuries, so Prosvetov could be in for an extended stay with the big club. The 2018 fourth-round pick has yet to make his NHL debut, but he's been decent in the minors this year, having maintained a .906 save percentage through eight appearances.