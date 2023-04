Prosvetov will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game versus the Ducks, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Prosvetov has been horrendous of late, having suffered back-to-back defeats to the Sharks and the Kraken while surrendering a whopping 15 goals over that span. He'll attempt to get back on track in a highly favorable home matchup with an Anaheim team that's lost nine straight games.