Prosvetov will patrol the home crease Monday against Seattle, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Prosvetov is coming off a 25-save effort in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Anaheim. He has a 4-2-0 record this season with a 3.98 GAA and an .878 save percentage. The Kraken rank fourth in the league this campaign with 3.58 goals per game.