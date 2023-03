Prosvetov will start Thursday's home game versus the Predators.

Prosvetov was called up just before the game and will start, with Karel Vejmelka not suiting up. The team has yet to provide any indication what's keeping Vejmelka from playing. Prosvetov has a 3.06 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 35 games with AHL Tucson, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect much of him during his time with the big club.