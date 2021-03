Prosvetov was shuttled from AHL Tucson to the Coyotes' taxi squad Tuesday.

With Arizona No. 1 Darcy Kuemper placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, Prosvetov will slide in behind Antti Raanta and Adin Hill as the third-string option between the pipes. If his AHL numbers this year are any indication (3.11 GAA, .908 save percentage in seven appearances), Prosvetov isn't likely to make his NHL debut anytime soon.