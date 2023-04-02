Prosvetov stopped 24 of 31 shots in a 7-2 loss to San Jose on Saturday.

Prosvetov, who made his season debut March 9, was great over his first three appearances with Arizona in 2022-23, posting a 3-0-0 record, 1.67 GAA and .952 save percentage in that span. By contrast, Saturday's contest went wrong right from the start with Noah Gregor finding the back of the net early in the first period. By the time the opening frame ended, Prosvetov had been beaten three times and things continued to go downhill from there. Arizona has five games left on its schedule, so perhaps Prosvetov will get a chance to end the campaign on a better note than this.