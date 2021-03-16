Prosvetov ascended from the taxi squad to the active roster and will dress for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. He will back up Adin Hill.

Prosvetov has yet to make his NHL debut, but he'll be one step closer with injuries to Darcy Kuemper (lower body) and Antti Raanta (undisclosed). It's unclear how long the aforementioned ailing netminders will remain out, but the Coyotes don't have a back-to-back until March 22 and 23, so it's unclear when Prosvetov might get his first NHL start.