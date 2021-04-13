Prosvetov allowed three goals on 19 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Prosvetov drew a tough opponent for his first start, but the Coyotes also struggled to generate any offense through the first two periods. The 22-year-old goalie has now allowed nine goals on 51 shots through three appearances. Adin Hill is likely to get back in the crease Wednesday in Minnesota, relegating Prosvetov to backup duties.