Prosvetov will patrol the home crease Saturday against Chicago, Patrick Brown of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Prosvetov will make his second straight start after stopping 29 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over Vancouver. He has stopped 68 of 71 shots at the NHL level this season en route to a 2-0-0 record. The Blackhawks rank 32nd in the league this campaign with 2.51 goals per game.