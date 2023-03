Prosvetov was summoned by Arizona on Thursday.

Prosvetov has a 3.06 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 35 AHL contests with Tucson this season. He hasn't played for Arizona in 2022-23, but he does have a 4.19 GAA and an .858 save percentage in six career NHL games. Arizona also reassigned Jean-Sebastien Dea to Tucson on Thursday, leaving the Coyotes with Karel Vejmelka, Connor Ingram and Prosvetov as their active goaltenders.