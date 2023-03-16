Prosvetov will start in Thursday's home game against Vancouver, Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny told Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Prosvetov made his NHL season debut March 9, stopping 39 of 40 shots in a 4-1 win over Nashville. He has a 3.06 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 35 AHL games with Tucson this season, but Tourigny said Prosvetov will stay with Arizona for the rest of the season. Vancouver will be a significant test for him, given that the Canucks have the 10th-ranked offense with 3.36 goals per game in 2022-23.