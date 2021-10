Prosvetov made 23 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Lightning on Thursday night.

The Bolts came in waves and Prosvetov, who was looking for his first win, and the Coyotes were simply zapped. Arizona is a bad team and that makes any netminder a tough play. Prosvetov may have a solid future, but right now, he's better stapled to your bench until the team around him grow a wee bit taller.