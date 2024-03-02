Moser produced a goal and an assist while adding five hits, four blocked shots, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

The 24-year-old blueliner had one of his best all-around performances of the season as he led the Coyotes in ice time at 22:39. Moser also snapped a 26-game goal drought with his first-period tally, a stretch in which he's generated only seven helpers. Despite that slump, he remains on pace to set a new career in points on the season with four goals and 24 points through 58 contests, and his fantasy value is enhanced in formats that count other categories thanks to his 84 blocked shots, 75 hits, 21 PIM and plus-4 rating.