Moser recorded two assists, two hits and three blocked shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

This was Moser's first multi-point effort since Nov. 11. His offense was solid early in the season, but he's cooled off with just five helpers over 16 outings since the start of January. The 24-year-old's not seeing much power-play time, instead playing more of a defensive role on the Coyotes' top pairing. He's earned 20 points, 48 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 51 hits and a plus-6 rating through 49 contests.