Moser notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Moser snapped his five-game point drought with a secondary helper on Nick Schmaltz's tally in overtime. During that slump, Moser also missed two contests with an upper-body injury. The 24-year-old blueliner is at 16 points, 36 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 32 hits and a plus-7 rating through 37 outings overall, playing in a top-four role with occasional power-play time this season.