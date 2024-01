Moser recorded an assist and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Moser has two helpers, five hits and seven blocked shots over his last four games. He's found a path to power-play time with Juuso Valimaki sitting out as a healthy scratch lately. Moser is at 17 points, 37 shots on net, 64 blocked shots, 36 hits and a plus-8 rating through 40 contests, often filling a top-four role.