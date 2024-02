Moser recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Moser has four assists over his last seven games. The 24-year-old blueliner continues to see top-four minutes, though he's seen very little power-play time in recent weeks. He's been solid with 21 points, 49 shots on net, 61 hits, 77 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 52 outings overall, which gives him fantasy appeal in deeper formats.