Moser notched a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

Moser snapped a three-game mini-slump with the secondary helper on Logan Cooley's first-period tally. The 24-year-old Moser has made solid contributions on offense this season while remaining focused on his defensive duties. He's up to 25 points, 64 shots on net, 81 hits, 88 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 62 appearances. The Swiss blueliner should have a chance to challenge his career high of 31 points from last season.