Moser notched an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Moser had just three helpers with 15 hits, 16 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating across 13 games in January. The defenseman remains in a top-four role, but he's expected to be a two-way stalwart compared to Sean Durzi, who gets to roam around. For the season, Moser had 18 points, 42 shots on net, 44 hits, 71 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 46 appearances.