Moser logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Moser has picked up four assists over his last eight games while skating on the Coyotes' top pairing. He's also gotten back in the power-play mix over the last couple of weeks. The defenseman has put together a solid season with 22 points, 55 shots on net, 69 hits, 79 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 56 appearances.