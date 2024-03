Moser scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Moser has four points over nine outings in March. The 24-year-old blueliner continues to play on the top pairing for the Coyotes, offering solid production across the board without any one standout category in fantasy. He's up to 26 points, 67 shots on net, 85 hits, 96 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 66 appearances this season.